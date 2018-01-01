NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co KGaA Akt. nach Kapitalherabsetzung (XETRA:NC5A) Share Price

Company Profile

NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co KGaA develops and implements big data solutions for international companies. NorCom helps customers manipulate and analyze their data in global data centers using advanced big data, machine learning and deep learning tools in a productive environment. The company is currently focusing on the area of ​​research and development in the automotive industry. Its products include: DaSense; EAGLE.NorCom Information Technology AG offers its customers single-source consulting and software solutions. It mainly addresses customers in the media industry as well as the public and financial services sectors.