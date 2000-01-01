NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co KGaA (XETRA:NC5A)

European company
Market Info - NC5A

Company Info - NC5A

  • Market Cap€42.040m
  • SymbolXETRA:NC5A
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A12UP37

Company Profile

NorCom Information Technology AG offers its customers single-source consulting and software solutions. It mainly addresses customers in the media industry as well as the public and financial services sectors.

Latest NC5A news

