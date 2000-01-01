Company Profile

Nordea is a universal Nordic bank which generates most of its income (63%) through vanilla lending products such as mortgages, household loans and corporate loans. The bank is also a leading equity and debt underwriter and issuer specialized in the Nordics, generating roughly one tenth of the group’s income. Nordea also offers life and pension, savings and asset management, as well as private banking services to high-net-worth individuals. It operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway.Nordea Bank AB is a diversified financial services bank. The company's business operations are divided into Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Wealth Management.