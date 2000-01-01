Norden Crown Metals Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:NOCR)

North American company
Market Info - NOCR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NOCR

  • Market CapCAD13.320m
  • SymbolTSX:NOCR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6555PC1039

Company Profile

Norden Crown Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of silver, zinc, copper and gold deposits. The company's projects include Gumsberg VMS project and Burfjord IOCG project.Boreal Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of Zinc, Copper, Silver and Gold deposits in four mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. Its project includes Gumsberg VMS Project, Adak VMS Project and others.

Latest NOCR news

