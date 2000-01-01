Company Profile

Norden Crown Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of silver, zinc, copper and gold deposits. The company's projects include Gumsberg VMS project and Burfjord IOCG project.Boreal Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of Zinc, Copper, Silver and Gold deposits in four mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. Its project includes Gumsberg VMS Project, Adak VMS Project and others.