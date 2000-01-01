Company Profile

Nordex SE is a German company that develops, manufactures, services, and markets wind power systems. Besides developing and manufacturing, the company also provides preliminary project-development services, including data analysis and processing, noise emission and shade projections, project engineering, and others. The company generates most of its revenue from the European market.Nordex SE along with its subsidiaries develops, manufactures and markets multi-megawatt wind turbines. The company also provides the control software as well as components and after-sales services.