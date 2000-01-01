Nordex SE (XETRA:NDX1)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NDX1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NDX1
- Market Cap€758.500m
- SymbolXETRA:NDX1
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0D6554
Company Profile
Nordex SE is a German company that develops, manufactures, services, and markets wind power systems. Besides developing and manufacturing, the company also provides preliminary project-development services, including data analysis and processing, noise emission and shade projections, project engineering, and others. The company generates most of its revenue from the European market.Nordex SE along with its subsidiaries develops, manufactures and markets multi-megawatt wind turbines. The company also provides the control software as well as components and after-sales services.