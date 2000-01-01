Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd owns and operates double hull crude oil tankers. It is an international tanker company that owns double-hull Suezmax tankers. It currently operates vessels in the spot market or on spot market-related charters pursuant to cooperative arrangements with third parties. The company's fleet consists of crude oil tankers, and all of its vessels are employed in the spot market. The company has identified only one operating segment. The company has only one type of vessel - Suezmax crude oil tankers. It operates in markets that are very competitive and based mainly on supply and demand. It competes for charters on the basis of price, vessel location, size, age and condition of the vessel, as well as on its reputation as an operator.Nordic American Tankers Ltd is an American shipping company. It operate as an independent Suezmax tanker owner and operator. It offers services through various routes worldwide.