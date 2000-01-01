Company Profile

Nordic Entertainment Group AB is a Sweden based company that offers television channels and radio stations broadcasting and production services. The company's operating segment includes Broadcasting and Streaming; Studios and Central operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Broadcasting and Streaming segment. Broadcasting and Streaming segment includes both pay-TV, free-TV and radio services for the Nordic region. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Sweden and also has a presence in Norway; Denmark; Finland; United Kingdom and Other Countries.