Nordic Entertainment Group AB Class B (OMX:NENT B)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NENT B

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NENT B

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:NENT B
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0012116390

Company Profile

Nordic Entertainment Group AB is a Sweden based company that offers television channels and radio stations broadcasting and production services. The company's operating segment includes Broadcasting and Streaming; Studios and Central operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Broadcasting and Streaming segment. Broadcasting and Streaming segment includes both pay-TV, free-TV and radio services for the Nordic region. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Sweden and also has a presence in Norway; Denmark; Finland; United Kingdom and Other Countries.

Latest NENT B news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .