Nordic Entertainment Group AB Class B (OMX:NENT B)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NENT B
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NENT B
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:NENT B
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSE0012116390
Company Profile
Nordic Entertainment Group AB is a Sweden based company that offers television channels and radio stations broadcasting and production services. The company's operating segment includes Broadcasting and Streaming; Studios and Central operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Broadcasting and Streaming segment. Broadcasting and Streaming segment includes both pay-TV, free-TV and radio services for the Nordic region. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Sweden and also has a presence in Norway; Denmark; Finland; United Kingdom and Other Countries.