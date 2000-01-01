Nordic Group Ltd (SGX:MR7)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MR7
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MR7
- Market CapSGD109.730m
- SymbolSGX:MR7
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINSG2C45963924
Company Profile
Nordic Group Ltd an investment holding company. It is organized into three operating business segments - Project Services, Maintenance Services, and Others.