Company Profile

Nordic Paper Holding AB is a producer of specialty paper within kraft paper and natural greaseproof paper. The company's production of pulp and paper takes place at four production mills - Saffle, Backhammar and Amotfors in Sweden and Greaker in Norway. The two mills Saffle and Greaker, are focused on the production of the natural greaseproof paper, whereas the Amotfors and Backhammar mills focus on the production of kraft paper.