Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Norditek Group AB (OMX:NOTEK) Share Price

NOTEK

Norditek Group AB

European company

Right Arrow 1

Industrials

Right Arrow 2

Waste Management

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XSTO

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+1, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Norditek Group AB is an environmental technology company with a focus on mobile and flexiblerecycling facilities in the Waste, Gravel & Rock and Biomass segments.

OMX:NOTEK

SE0016843486

SEK

Loading Comparison

Latest NOTEK News