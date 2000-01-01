Company Profile

Nordson is a manufacturer of equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers, among other equipment) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson’s business is organized into three segments: adhesive dispensing, advanced technology, and industrial coating. The company generated approximately $2.2 billion in revenue and $483 million in operating income in its fiscal 2019.Nordson Corp engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for adhesive, coating, sealant and biomaterial dispensing, fluid management, testing and inspection, curing, and surface treatment.