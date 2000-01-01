Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN)
Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates approximately 140 department stores in the U.S. and Canada and approximately 240 outlet stores under the names Nordstrom Rack and Last Chance. The company also operates e-commerce sites. Nordstrom’s largest merchandise categories are women’s apparel (31% of sales) and shoes (24% of sales). Nordstrom, which traces its history to a shoe store opened in Seattle in 1901, continues to be partially owned and managed by members of the Nordstrom family.Nordstrom Inc operates as a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. It sells its products through various channels, including Nordstrom full-line stores, Nordstrom Rack off-price stores, Last Chance clearance stores, and Jeffrey boutiques.