- Market Cap$61.885bn
- SymbolNYSE:NSC
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRailroads
- Currency
- ISINUS6558441084
Class-I railroad Norfolk Southern operates in the Eastern United States. On roughly 21,000 miles of track, the firm hauls shipments of coal (15% of 2019 revenue), intermodal traffic (25%), and a diverse mix of automobile, agriculture, metal, chemical, and forest products.Norfolk Southern Corp conducts rail transportation business. It transports raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States.