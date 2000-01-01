Company Profile

Norish PLC is a UK based warehousing company serving the food manufacturing, distribution, and retailing sectors. Its segments include Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled and Dairy farming. The company mainly operates temperature-controlled storage centers, each of which provides storage, freezing, picking, order assembly services to food companies engaged in processing, wholesaling and retailing. In addition, it is also involved in commodity trading which include product such as meat, dairy, and fish. The business of the group is primarily operated through the segment of Dairy farming; North West and South East cold storage; and Commodity trading. Norish focuses on exporting of products to China.