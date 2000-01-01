NORMA Group SE (XETRA:NOEJ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NOEJ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NOEJ
- Market Cap€1.222bn
- SymbolXETRA:NOEJ
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorMetal Fabrication
- Currency
- ISINDE000A1H8BV3
Company Profile
NORMA Group SE is a joining technology solutions manufacturer. The company constructs joining components and products from steel and help seal, connect for various industry application like vehicles, household appliances, engines, and plumbing systems.