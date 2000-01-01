Company Profile

Noronex Ltd is a mineral exploration company, identifying projects in Australia. The company holds a portfolio of high-grade copper projects in Canada and an option to acquire three prospecting licences that are prospective for sedimentary Cu-Ag mineralization along the prolific Kalahari Copper Belt that spans Namibia and Botswana.Lustrum Minerals Ltd is an exploration company. It is engaged in coal exploration in the Bowen Basin in Queensland.