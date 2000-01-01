Company Profile

Noront Resources Ltd is a Canadian based mining company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and acquisition of properties prospective in base and precious metals, which includes nickel, copper, platinum group metals, precious metals, chromite, and vanadium. The company's developmental project consists of Eagle's nest ni-cu-pge mine, Blackbird chromite deposit and Black Thor and black label chromite deposits, Big daddy chromite deposit, McFaulds cu-zn-ag vms deposits, Butler zn-cu-ag vms deposits, and Sanderson. Its assets are located in primarily in the area known as the Ring of Fire in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.