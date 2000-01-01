Norra Metals Corp (TSX:NORA)

North American company
Market Info - NORA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NORA

  • Market CapCAD1.330m
  • SymbolTSX:NORA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA65629X1015

Company Profile

OK2 Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. The company consists of two copper-gold exploration projects located in northwestern British Columbia.

