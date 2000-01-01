Company Profile

Norseman Silver Inc, formerly Norseman Capital Ltd is a junior natural resource company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties with its principal focus on diamond, gold, and other metals. The company activities include acquiring mineral properties and conducting exploration programs. It holds an interest in the Dala project, which is located south of Saurimo, the capital of the Lunda Sul Province in Angola.Gem International Resources Inc is a Canada-based junior natural resource company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with its principal focus on diamond, gold and other metals.