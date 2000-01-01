Nortech Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NSYS)
- Market Cap$8.920m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NSYS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINUS6565531042
Nortech Systems Inc is a United States-based electronic manufacturing services company. It offers value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company's manufacturing and engineering services include complete medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and complex higher level electro-mechanical assemblies. It serves original equipment manufacturers in various industries such as aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets, which is the key revenue generator.Nortech Systems Inc offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.