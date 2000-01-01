Nortech Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NSYS)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NSYS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NSYS

  • Market Cap$8.920m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NSYS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6565531042

Company Profile

Nortech Systems Inc is a United States-based electronic manufacturing services company. It offers value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company's manufacturing and engineering services include complete medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and complex higher level electro-mechanical assemblies. It serves original equipment manufacturers in various industries such as aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets, which is the key revenue generator.Nortech Systems Inc offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

Latest NSYS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .