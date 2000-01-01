North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NOA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NOA

  • Market Cap$296.620m
  • SymbolNYSE:NOA
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6568111067

Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd, fomrerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc provides mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, within Western Canada.

Latest NOA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .