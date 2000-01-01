North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA)
Market Cap: CAD390.500m
- Market CapCAD390.500m
Symbol: TSE:NOA
Industry: Energy
Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
ISIN: CA6568111067
North American Construction Group Ltd, fomrerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc provides mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, within Western Canada.