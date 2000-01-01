North Asia Strategic Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8080)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8080
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8080
- Market CapHKD155.370m
- SymbolSEHK:8080
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorIndustrial Distribution
- Currency
- ISINBMG664301360
Company Profile
North Asia Strategic Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in the operations of its two business segments, namely Hi-tech distribution and services operation, and Finance leasing.