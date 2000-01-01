Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in certain concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The properties of the trust are overriding royalty rights on sales of gas, sulfur, and oil under certain concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The trust also holds other royalty rights, which are based on leases. It receives a various percentage of royalties on the proceeds of the sales of certain products from the areas involved.North European Oil Royalty Trust is a grantor trust. The Company holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in certain concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany.