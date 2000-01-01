Company Profile

North Peak Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It is focused on acquiring gold and other metals. Its property includes The Leahy property which is located in north-central Eby Township and in the southern part of adjacent Grenfell Township, approximately 15km southwest of Kirkland Lake Ontario.BTL Group Ltd is a Canada-based technology company. It is an enterprise technology platform provider that is developing Interbit, a proprietary private blockchain. The company generates maximum revenue in the form of consulting fees.