North Sea Energy Inc (TSX:NUK.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NUK.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NUK.H

  • Market CapCAD0.890m
  • SymbolTSX:NUK.H
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6623001022

Company Profile

North Sea Energy Inc is a UK based oil and gas exploration and appraisal company. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and development activities and is focused on the Inner Moray Firth and central areas of the United Kingdom Continental Shelf.

Latest NUK.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .