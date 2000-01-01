Company Profile

Northbridge Industrial Services PLC is engaged in hiring and selling specialist industrial equipment to a non-cyclical customer base. The company operates in two segments namely Crestchic loadbanks and transformers and Tasman oil tools and loadcells. Its Crestchic loadbanks and transformers segment is engaged in the manufacturing, hiring and sales of load banks and transformers and includes the Crestchic NT, Crestchic France, and China businesses, among others. Its Tasman oil tools and loadcells segment is engaged in the hiring and sales of oil tools and loadcells. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, oil, and gas, banking, power and utilities, military and government. Northbridge derives the majority of revenue from Crestchic loadbanks and transformers segment.Northbridge Industrial Services PLC is engaged in hiring and selling specialist industrial equipment to a non-cyclical customer base. The company operates in two segments namely Crestchic loadbanks and transformers and Tasman oil tools and loadcells.