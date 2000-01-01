Northcoders Group (LSE:CODE)

UK company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - CODE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CODE

  • Market Cap£12.530m
  • SymbolLSE:CODE
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BL97B942

Company Profile

Northcoders Group PLC is an independent provider of training programs for software coding. It offers a range of training and software development solutions to individual and corporate customers. Its offering includes bootcamp training courses, government-funded apprenticeships, and bespoke training courses, and software development solutions.

Latest CODE news

CODE Regulatory news

