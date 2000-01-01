Northcoders Group (LSE:CODE)
UK company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CODE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CODE
- Market Cap£12.530m
- SymbolLSE:CODE
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- Currency
- ISINGB00BL97B942
Company Profile
Northcoders Group PLC is an independent provider of training programs for software coding. It offers a range of training and software development solutions to individual and corporate customers. Its offering includes bootcamp training courses, government-funded apprenticeships, and bespoke training courses, and software development solutions.