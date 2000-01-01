Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NBN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NBN

  • Market Cap$206.240m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NBN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS66405S1006

Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp is a bank holding company of Northeast Bank. It provides online banking, mobile banking, business services and financing options.

Latest NBN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .