Company Profile

Northeast Electrical Development Co Ltd is an industrial goods manufacturer based in China. The company is engaged in the design, production and sales businesses of products related to power transmission and transformation equipment. It manufactures equipment used for the purpose of power transmissions such as power capacitors, closed-busbars, transformers, high-voltage disconnecting switches circuit-breakers and other transmission equipment.Northeast Electrical Development Co Ltd manufactures equipment used for power transmission. Its products include power capacitors, closed-busbars, transformers and other transmission equipment.