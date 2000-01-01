Company Profile

Northern Bear PLC is a specialist building service provider serving the support services sector. The company has organized its business into various segments, which includes Roofing activities, Materials Handling activities and Building services activities, Materials handling acvies. Its segments engages in activities related to roofing services; supply, service and maintenance of fork lift trucks and warehouse equipment on hire and sale; fire protection and asbestos removal, and head office activity and consolidation items. It generates revenues mainly by providing building services, roofing contracts, and selling materials mainly in the United Kingdom.Northern Bear PLC engages in providing specialist building services in Northern England. The company operates its business in three segments; Roofing, Materials Handling and Building services.