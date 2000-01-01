Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (AMEX:NAK)
Market Info - NAK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NAK
- Market Cap$165.400m
- SymbolAMEX:NAK
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA66510M2040
Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in developing the Pebble Project, a copper-gold-molybdenum mineral project located in Alaska, United States of America.