Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in developing the Pebble Project, a copper-gold-molybdenum mineral project located in Alaska, United States of America.