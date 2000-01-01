Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NDM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NDM

  • Market CapCAD234.570m
  • SymbolTSE:NDM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA66510M2040

Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in developing the Pebble Project, a copper-gold-molybdenum mineral project located in Alaska, United States of America.

Latest NDM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .