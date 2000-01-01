Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II Ordinary Shares (NYSE:NGAB)

North American company
Market Info - NGAB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NGAB

  • Market Cap$511.290m
  • SymbolNYSE:NGAB
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorShell Companies
  • Currency
  • ISINUS66516U1016

Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II operates as a blank check company.

