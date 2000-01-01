Northern Graphite Corp (TSX:NGC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NGC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NGC

  • Market CapCAD5.210m
  • SymbolTSX:NGC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA66516A1057

Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corp is a Canada based mineral exploration stage company. The company is engaged in the exploration activities in its project namely, the Bissett Creek graphite project which includes graphite deposits.

Latest NGC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .