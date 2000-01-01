Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production with operations in North Dakota and Montana that primarily target the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of the United States.