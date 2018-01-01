Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NYSE:NOG) Share Price

NOG
Northern Oil & Gas Inc
North American company
Energy
Oil & Gas E&P
Company Profile
Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production with operations in North Dakota and Montana that primarily target the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of the United States.Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Bakken and Three Forks formations within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana.
NYSE:NOG
US6655313079
USD
