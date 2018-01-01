Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NYSE:NOG) Share Price

NOG

Northern Oil & Gas Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Energy

Right Arrow 2

Oil & Gas E&P

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production with operations in North Dakota and Montana that primarily target the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of the United States.Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Bakken and Three Forks formations within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana.

NYSE:NOG

US6655313079

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest NOG News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News