Company Profile

Northern Shield Resources Inc is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company engaged in the business of identifying, acquiring and exploring mineral properties. The company conducts the majority of its exploration in northern Ontario and Quebec. Its principal projects include Huckleberry property, Sequoi property, and Idefix property.Northern Shield Resources Inc is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration of platinum group element (PGE) and nickel-copper-PGE deposits.