Company Profile

Northern Star Resources is one of Australia's largest gold producers, with gold mines located in Australia and North America. The company's business is divided into three operations: Jundee and Kalgoorlie in Western Australia and Pogo in Alaska, which the company acquired in 2018. Jundee and Kalgoorlie contribute the vast majority of the company's revenue and earnings. The company continues exploration projects at their development properties, including the Tanami Project and Paulsens, both located in Western Australia.Northern Star Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of gold properties at Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle and Paulsens Operations. It also explores silver and copper. It is also involved in exploring the Central Tanami Project.