North American company
Company Info - SUP

  • Market CapCAD2.460m
  • SymbolTSX:SUP
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6658043089

Company Profile

Northern Superior Resources Inc is an exploration stage junior mining company engaged in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Quebec.

