Northern Technologies International Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC)
Company Profile
Northern Technologies International Corp, or NTIC is a United States-based firm that develops and markets environmentally beneficial products and services worldwide either directly or through a network of joint ventures, distributors, and agents. It operates through two segments which include ZERUST and Nature-Tec. Its main business is providing corrosion prevention solutions that are marketed under the ZERUST brand. The company also sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable (compostable) polymer resin compounds and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec brand. The ZERUST brand generates a vast majority of the revenue for the company.Northern Technologies International Corp develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and services. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing ZERUST rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services.