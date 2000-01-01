Company Profile

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C., in the U.S. and 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody of just over $12 trillion and assets under management of roughly $1.2 trillion.Northern Trust Corp is a provider of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals.