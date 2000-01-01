Northern Vertex Mining Corp (TSX:NEE)
Company Info - NEE
- Market CapCAD58.980m
- SymbolTSX:NEE
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA6660061012
Company Profile
Northern Vertex Mining Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its primary project is the Moss Gold-Silver deposit located in Mohave County, Arizona.