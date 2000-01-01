Northgate (LSE:NTG)

UK company
Company Info - NTG

  • Market Cap£419.020m
  • SymbolLSE:NTG
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B41H7391

Company Profile

Northgate PLC is engaged in light commercial vehicle hire business in the UK, Ireland and Spain. The company's business segments are Hire of vehicles and Sale of vehicle.

