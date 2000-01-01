Company Profile

Northland Power Inc is an operator of power producing facilities. These facilities generate electricity from natural gas or use renewable sources, such as wind and solar power. Most of the electricity produced by Northland Power comes from its thermal facilities. Additionally, almost all of Northland Power's power generation takes place in Canada. The company also owns assets in Mexico, the Netherlands, and Germany. In the Netherlands and Germany, Northland Power is developing onshore and offshore wind facilities. Northland Power derives most of its revenue from the sale of electricity using long-term agreements and through its ownership of other power generating facilities, or NUGs, that also sell energy.