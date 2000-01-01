Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company operates in two segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It generates maximum revenue from the Community Banking segment. The company offers to spend and save products such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, debit cards, cash back rewards, and credit cards. It also includes loans and credit lines, and mortgage loans, investment, and plan products.Northrim BanCorp Inc is a bank holding company for Northrim Bank. It offers commercial and consumer loan and deposit products, investment products, and electronic banking services over the Internet.