Northrop Grumman Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:NOC)
- Market Cap$49.814bn
- SymbolNYSE:NOC
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- ISINUS6668071029
Northrop Grumman is a defense contractor that is diversified across short-cycle and long-cycle businesses. The firm’s segments include aeronautics, mission systems, defense services, and space systems. The company’s aerospace segment creates the fuselage for the massive F-35 program and produces various piloted and autonomous flight systems. Mission systems creates a variety of sensors and processors for defense hardware. The defense systems segment is a mix between a long-range missile manufacturer and a defense IT service provider. Finally, the company’s space systems segment produces various space structures, sensors, and satellites.Northrop Grumman Corp offers portfolio of capabilities and technologies to deliver products, systems and solutions for applications to government and commercial customers. It provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems.