Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NVU.UN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NVU.UN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NVU.UN
- Market CapCAD2.026bn
- SymbolTSE:NVU.UN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Residential
- Currency
- ISINCA6671851021
Company Profile
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust based in Canada. It owns a portfolio of mainly residential properties such as apartments and town homes. It also has a minor interest in commercial properties.