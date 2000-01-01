Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:NWST)
North American company
- Market CapCAD92.170m
- SymbolTSX:NWST
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA66744H1047
Company Profile
Northwest Copper Corp is a mineral exploration company. It explores copper-gold with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia.Serengeti Resources Inc is engaged in acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has principal areas of focus, including advancement of its Kwanika copper-gold resource-stage project located in British Columbia.