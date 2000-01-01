Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate. The company provides investors exposure to a well-diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate located in the greater areas of cities such as Australasia, Brazil, Germany, and Canada of which Australasia derives a majority of revenue to the company.Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of nearly 149 income-producing properties.